CCRI receives grant for interactive learning center project

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A big chunk of change will soon be in the pockets of Rhode Island’s largest community college.

The Community College of Rhode Island is being given $300,000 from the Champlin Foundation, which will help pay for an interactive learning center for health science students on the schools Flanagan Campus in Lincoln.

The total cost of the project is $893,000 and the school will contribute the other $593,000 needed for the project.

The college plans to buy new seating, electrical work, staging, carpet, a nonslip epoxy floor, painting, ADA access, and architectural and design work.

“Technology helps students practice decision-making safely, giving them real experience in what health care providers do every day,” said Dr. Rosemary Costigan, interim vice president for Academic Affairs at CCRI.

The technology will be used to help make students active participants in the learning process. It’ll also be used to help them better understand and retain information.