MSP says wrong-way driver was driving while high, drunk

(WPRI) — A Norwell, Mass. man is charged with driving his car on I-95 and I-93 the wrong way late Thursday night while allegedly operating under the influence of drugs and liquor.

Police arrested Ahmed Ziad, 24, at the Exit 20B off-ramp in Wellesley. Eyewitnesses had called police about 11:30 p.m., describing a silver sedan driving northbound on I-95 southbound near Walpole, with one driver crashing into a guardrail trying to avoid him. At some point, after he got onto I-93 southbound going north, police said the driver turned around so he was going the correct direction toward I-95 south/Rt. 128 north.

Ziad’s charges include operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, wrong-way violation on a state highway, making a U-turn where prohibited, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, a marked lanes violation, and a motor vehicle equipment violation.

State troopers held him overnight at the Foxboro state police barracks, in order for him to be arraigned Friday morning.