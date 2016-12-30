New Bedford man shot in head dies from injuries

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police detectives are now investigating a shooting earlier this week in New Bedford as a homicide.

The victim of the shooting – Justin Ortiz, 21, of New Bedford – died from his injuries about 4 p.m. Friday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Police were called to an apartment at 51 Tallman Street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Ortiz – who had been shot in the head – was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital before behind transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where, until his death, he was said to be in “extremely critical condition.”

The district attorney’s office said state police, New Bedford police, and prosecutors are actively investigating the shooting.

A neighbor said the house where the shooting happened is known for drug activity.

Just three months ago, a 25-year-old was shot at the same address. That person survived.