Officials ID victim in Hawkins Street fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The victim of a house fire on Hawkins Street Thursday has been identified.

The public safety commissioner’s office says Aubrey Baidoo, 36, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital before he died from his injuries.

An off-duty firefighter pulled Baidoo from the basement of the home around noon on Thursday.

The veteran firefighter said he was driving by when he noticed thick smoke billowing from the house.

“Instinct kicked in,” said Lt. Robert McCollough. “Being a firefighter for 29 years, it just kicked in and did what I had to do.

The Providence Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, but say it does not appear to be suspicious and no foul play is suspected.