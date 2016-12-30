Police: driver arrested after hitting cruiser

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An officer chased down and arrested a driver that hit his cruiser early Friday morning, Dighton police said.

According to police, the officer had pulled over on Winthrop Street around 2 a.m. to check on a broken-down car. The officer was about to get out of his cruiser, when a passing car clipped the cruiser’s open door with its side mirror. Police said the driver did not stop, but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Police said the officer was not injured. The driver of the car that hit his cruiser is facing several charges.