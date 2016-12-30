Providence police investigate armed home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened Thursday night.

According to police, two intruders forced their way into an apartment at 164 Gallup St. around 8:45 p.m. A husband, wife and two young children were home at the time.

The residents told police the intruders were wearing ski masks, black jackets and black pants. One was armed with a silver handgun and the other with a baseball bat.

The residents told police the intruders knocked over furniture and looked around as if they were searching for something. They didn’t say anything, nor did they take anything, and they left the apartment after a short time.

Police told Eyewitness News they do not believe it was random and they think the apartment was targeted.

As of 4:45 a.m. Friday, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police at 401-272-3121.