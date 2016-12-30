Providence set to shine with second annual New Year’s Eve Ball

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Partygoers will descend on the Rhode Island Convention Center for the city’s second annual “One Providence New Year’s Eve Ball” Saturday night, celebrating the culture of the city and ringing in 2017.

The city is hosting a kickoff and preview Friday afternoon at the convention center.

Local restaurants will be providing food, local artists will perform live music for dancing, and some surprise performances are expected.

The party runs from 9 p.m. Saturday night to 2 a.m. on New Year’s morning. Tickets for the ball start at $50 for general admission.

Hotels are also offering packages for those who wish to spend the night downtown.

The event will also feature prize giveaways, including jewelry, car care packages and tickets to local events later in the year.

Last year’s event, the first annual ball, was the first New Year’s event sponsored by the city in several years, after events like First Night and its successor Bright Night were discontinued.