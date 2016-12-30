Chief: Quick response, early CPR saved girl’s life in Smithfield near drowning

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rescue officials in Smithfield are attributing early CPR and quick medical response to the survival of a young girl after she was found face down in a hotel pool.

Children were swimming in the indoor pool at the Holiday Inn Express on Douglas Pike Thursday night when a 7-year-old girl was spotted face down in shallow water.

A family member of the girl quickly sprung into action.

“Some of the other children in the pool with her actually recognized there was a problem, moved her to the side of the pool. The girl’s grandmother happened to be there, who knew how to do CPR, and she actually did the resuscitation,” said Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “Early CPR, along with advanced medical care that our crews provide, when you put the two together, it’s the highest chance of survival.”

Chief Seltzer also said the young girl’s skin was gray when crews arrived but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials are emphasizing the importance of learning CPR. Chief Seltzer says the department will be reaching out to more businesses in 2017 to get more people trained.