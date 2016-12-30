RI, MA fire crews assist at CT church fire

Thompson, Conn. (WPRI) — Several area fire departments helped battle a Connecticut church fire late Thursday night.

Thompson Community Fire Chief John Sharpe told Eyewitness News, crews were called to Thompson Congregational Church at 10:00 p.m. Thursday and stayed until 3:00 a.m. Friday battling the fire.

The church is about 10 minutes away from the Rhode Island state line. Crews from at least 10 different fire departments, including firefighters from West Glocester and the Providence Canteen, assisted at the scene. Two Massachusetts departments from Dudley and Webster also responded.

Sharpe said one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. No other injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived on scene, Sharpe said 25 percent of the church was engulfed in flames. He said there was heavy smoke coming from the back of the building and fire had broken out in both the front and the back of the church.

The church has been a community landmark for centuries. It was built in the 1700s. Sharpe did not know if the church was totally destroyed by the fire.

The local fire marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.