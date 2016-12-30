Shooting suspect’s case going to grand jury

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man accused of shooting his ex-wife’s boyfriend faced a judge Friday morning on multiple charges, including felony assault and burglary.

Police say Alberto Rivera, 41, broke into an apartment on Lowell Avenue in Providence on December 4 and shot the 34-year-old man when he stepped in front of Rivera’s ex. At the time he allegedly pulled the trigger, police also say his own two children were close to the gunfire.

No plea was entered at Friday morning’s hearing, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website. A date has to be set for a bail hearing, and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

Police had looked for Rivera for two-and-a-half weeks before he was captured in Brockton on December 20. He’d also been wanted for allegedly assaulting a Cranston police officer during a traffic stop in September.

Besides felony assault and burglary, Rivera is also charged with carrying a pistol or revolver without a license, using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, using a firearm in a violent crime and possession of a firearm during a violent crime by a fugitive.