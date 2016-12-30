Suspect wearing Spider-Man hat robs bank

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are looking for the person who robbed the Citizens Bank branch inside the Stop & Shop on Commerce Way Friday morning.

Police said a thin white male walked into the supermarket around 10:30 a.m. wearing a scarf around his face and a winter hat with Spider-Man on it. He passed a note to the bank teller claiming he had a gun and demanded money. The teller handed over some money and the suspect fled. Police said they had not yet determined which way he went after leaving the store.

Police said investigators were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.