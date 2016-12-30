Suspicious package forces road closure in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newman Avenue reopened late Friday morning after police closed it to traffic for an investigation.

Officers were called to Shamrock Financial on Newman Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious package.

According to East Providence Police Chief, Col. Christopher J. Parella, an unidentified man in a dark hoodie entered the business carrying a package wrapped in camouflage wrapping paper and secured by packing tape.

According to Lt. Raymond Blinn, the man said, “This is from a friend of a friend,” handed the package to an employee, and abruptly left.

Parella said Rhode Island Bomb Squad responded and determined the package was not a threat.

The road was closed from Pawtucket Avenue to Greenwood Avenue while police investigated, but was later reopened after officers cleared the scene.

Blinn said the matter was still under investigation, but it does not appear to be a malicious act.

