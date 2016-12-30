Task force out looking for impaired drivers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – With New Year’s Eve just hours away, police in Cranston are reminding drivers to “fill potholes, not graves.”

Starting Saturday night at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit (B.A.T) will be deployed and set up in Cranston at Cranston East High School.

The BAT vehicle will be in a centralized location so multiple police agencies can test, process, and arrest suspected impaired drivers without having to go back to their respective police stations.

This will allow officers to return to patrols faster and pick up other impaired drivers.

In Massachusetts, the MBTA is offering free service after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. In addition, all subway lines will offer additional service until 1 a.m.

“We encourage everyone who will be celebrating the New Year to make responsible decisions to ensure they are able to reach their destinations safely,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

At 18 MassDOT service plazas, free coffee will be offered on Saturday as well.