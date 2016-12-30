Town opposes power plant amid pending water proposal

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Officials in the Rhode Island town of Burrillville are continuing to voice their opposition to a proposed $700 million gas-fired power plant as the city of Woonsocket considers supplying water to the proposed project.

The proposed Clear River Energy Center would require some 14 miles of new pipeline from the city and changes to the design of the city’s proposed $70 million water treatment plant.

The Providence Journal reports that Burrillville council members didn’t explicitly urge the Woonsocket City Council to vote against the possible agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy at City Hall on Thursday.

But town officials did talk about how they believe the project will mar the town’s rural character and potentially pollute the environment across the region.

Burrillville is located in Rhode Island’s rural northwestern corner.

Woonsocket City Council members did not make a decision at its meeting Thursday night. The panel is expected to vote on the request at its next meeting. A public hearing about the matter is scheduled for January 9 in Woonsocket.

