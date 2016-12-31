Coventry woman injured after accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry woman suffered a gunshot wound late Friday after accidentally shooting herself.

Coventry Police responded to the home at 211 Williams Crossing Road just minutes before 11 p.m. Friday for a report of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police located a woman laying on the ground, face down in the back of the residence.

The female told officers she was investigating a noise coming from the back of her home, when she slipped and discharged the firearm she had been holding.

Police investigated and confirmed the incident was accidental.

The woman was transported to Kent County Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries.