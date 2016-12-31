Freetown man charged with OUI after fatal wreck

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) – A man is facing OUI charges after a wreck Friday night claimed the life of a local woman.

According to Freetown police, the crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Richmond Road. Officers found a Chevrolet Impala that had run off the road and down an embankment before crashing into a tree. The driver, 36 year-old Jennifer Bartlett of Freetown, was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found 47 year-old Edward Benfeito crouching next to the wreck trying to talk to Bartlett. Officers said he had identified himself as a friend of hers but they later determined that he had been following Bartlett in his car just before she crashed. Police said he was drunk.

Benfeito was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation and speeding. He will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Fall River. Investigators did not say whether or not the fact that he was following Bartlett at the time of the crash contributed to the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation by local and state police.