NBC programming shifts to new station in 2017

BOSTON (AP) — The new year brings a change in the local TV landscape.

NBC programming is moving from WHDH Channel 7 to a new, network-owned station with the call letters WBTS. It will call itself NBC Boston.

The station officially launches on Sunday and will serve the greater Boston area, northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Viewers can check with their cable providers for the new channel positions. The station will be available to over-the-air viewers in the greater Boston area on Channels 8.1 and 60.5.

NBC Boston will not immediately be available to Bristol County viewers because the area is assigned by the Federal Communications Commission to the Providence TV market.

The new station will broadcast out of the Newton studios of New England Cable News, also owned by NBC.