Rhode Island General Assembly set to begin its new session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island General Assembly is set to begin its new session with the swearing in of all 113 lawmakers.

The session begins Tuesday.

Democrats maintained their control of both chambers and gained a handful of seats. The party’s small and informal progressive wing has also grown.

The House now has 64 Democrats and 11 Republicans. The Senate now has 33 Democrats and five Republicans.

The opening day activities include choosing the leaders of each chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Democratic Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed are both expected to be re-elected after winning unanimous support in their party caucuses.

Four new senators and 12 new representatives are joining the part-time legislature.

The year’s first bills won’t be introduced until Wednesday. The annual session typically lasts until June.