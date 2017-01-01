Baby came early to be the first in RI in 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Johnston family rang in the new year with a brand new, very small member of their family.

The first baby born in Rhode Island in 2017 arrived just five minutes into the New Year.

Crystal and Joey DeLeon welcomed their baby girl Carla Jean “CJ” DeLeon at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence.

“It took a long time for he to decide to come out,” said mother Crystal DeLeon Sunday. “She decided that she wanted to be the first baby, right, of 2017.”

Little Carla Jean wasn’t expected for another two weeks, when the DeLeon family, including brothers Jacob and Jaden, got their New Year’s Day surprise.

“I was a little worried because she’s 37 weeks only but she’s doing perfect,” added Crystal.

Carla Jean’s family say she’s already a diva, given her arrival time and all of the fanfare and media coverage she’s had Sunday.

The family thought they had another two weeks to finish their nursery, so the pressure is on to get it done before Carla Jean head’s home from the hospital.