CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials say a former Army reservist charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester escaped from a Rhode Island detention center Saturday night.

Thirty-five-year-old James Walker Morales was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshall Jamie Hainsworth says the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native scaled a building and climbed over a razor wire to escape.