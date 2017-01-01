New Bedford police arrest five on weapons and drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Narcotics investigators arrested four adults and one juvenile Friday after a sweep led to illegal weapons and drugs in New Bedford.

Detectives with New Bedford’s Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau seized bags of marijuana, weighing more than 123 grams, $760 in cash, two guns, knives, and brass knuckles, according to police spokesman Lieutenant Amos Melo late Saturday night.

Of the two guns seized in the the raid, only one was loaded.

The 16-year-old male juvenile from New Bedford was charged with the unlawful carrying of a firearm; unlawful carrying a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles); unlawful carrying a dangerous weapon, second offense (convicted in 2015); unlawful carrying of a dangerous weapon while committing a felony; and an outstanding warrant.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Jovaughn Lopez of 177 Cedar Street in New Bedford for unlawful carrying of a firearm; unlawful carrying of a firearm, subsequent offense (convicted in 2014); possession of a firearm with defaced serial numbers; and unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm.

20-year-old Rodney Hunt III of 119 Norwell Street, New Bedford, was charged with unlawful carrying of a certain weapon on a person; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws.

20-year-old Daarnez Ramos of 50 Ellen Street, New Bedford, was charged with unlawful carrying of a certain weapon on a person.

Finally, 29-year-old Peter Rezendes, formerly of Wareham, was charged with distribution of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; distribution of marijuana within a school zone; unlawful possession with intent to distribute marijuana, subsequent offense dating back to 2008; and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.