New Year revelers take the plunge for a good cause

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Just hours into the year 2017, New Year revelers got together at the Warwick City Park beach area to take a polar plunge for a good cause.

The Little Rhodie Bully Breed Club’s “Pit Bull Plunge” helps to raise public awareness and funds for shelter dogs locally.

Sunday was the club’s sixth annual plunge, taking place at 10 a.m. with dozens of people coming out to take part.

In a release, the club said their resolution for 2017 is to “continue to showcase how great bully breeds can be, promote RI animal shelter adoptions, and create more breed ambassadors through public awareness.”

If you were unable to attend Sunday’s plunge but would like to help, the Little Rhodie Bully Breed Club says donations of any size are always accepted. You can contact Susan Parker for more information at (401)-823-8851.