Pats close out season with chance to clinch home-field advantage

(WPRI) – The Patriots roll into Miami Sunday afternoon with a chance to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If New England beats Miami they can clinch the home-field advantage they let slip away at the end of the 2015-2016 season. Oakland can secure it instead if the pats lose today and the Raiders beat the 8-7 Denver Broncos today.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains out with a knee injury he suffered December 11.

The Pats have already locked up a first-round bye.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.