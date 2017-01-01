Pats knock off Dolphins, secure home-field advantage in playoffs

(WPRI) – The Patriots will have home-field advantage through the playoffs after their 35-14 win over the Dolphins in Miami Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Pats came out swinging, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and LeGarrette Blount ran for the dagger touchdown in the fourth quarter after a Miami fumble. Brady finished 25 of 33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

That final Pats touchdown also came with a successful two-point conversion, perhaps a poke in the eye to the Dolphins after several chippy exchanges between the two teams that continued all the way to the game’s end.

Julian Edelman was Brady’s primary target, catching eight passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also benefited from a thundering block thrown by newcomer Michael Floyd that sprung him for that 77-yard score.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill sat again for the Dolphins and backup Matt Moore turned in a mixed performance, throwing for 205 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

New England now enters the playoffs with a first-round bye and home-field advantage. They will play in the AFC Divisional round in two weeks, either January 14 or January 15.