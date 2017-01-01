Plainville armed robbery investigation

PLAINVILLE, MA (WPRI)- The Plainville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday December 31, 2016 at about 6 PM.

Police say a white male entered the Mobil Gas Station at 177 Washington Street, passed a note, and showed a small knife. The suspect removed money from the register, and fled on foot.

He stands at 5’9″ – 6’0″, with blue eyes, wearing red hooded sweatshirt, grey stocking cap, dark pants, possibly jeans, white sneakers, blue laces. Also was wearing white cotton gloves.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Plainville Police Department at 508-809-5554.