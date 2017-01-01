Police patrols nab 13 suspected drunk drivers overnight

Related Coverage Police deploy BAT Mobile for New Year’s Eve patrols

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police took more than a dozen suspected drunk drivers off Rhode Island roads New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

According to Captain Russell Henry, Jr., of the Cranston Police Department, the state Impaired Driving Task Force worked from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday and made thirteen arrests.

Six of those drivers who were arrested were processed at the mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit – known as the BAT mobile – which was deployed at Cranston East High SChool.

Two of the arrests were made by Warwick police, four by Cranston police, one by Foster police, two by Burrillville police, one by Bristol police and three by the Rhode Island State Police.

The increased police patrols overnight were funded in large part by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation Office on Highway Safety.