Bakery donating all of Monday’s sales to the needy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local business is celebrating the new year and its 16th anniversary by giving back to the community.

Seven Stars Bakery is donating 100 percent of its sales from Monday to help feed Rhode Island’s neediest residents.

The proceeds from all three locations will go to the nonprofit We Share Hope, a food rescue that feeds 10,000 residents every month.

“It’s really amazing to be able to give back to our community in such a positive way,” said manager Alison Nelson. “We Share Hope is amazing stuff and we just think this is a great cause to give to.”

Seven Stars’ tradition of giving back on Jan. 2 has been going strong since 2006.