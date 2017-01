PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car ended up on an embankment on Route 6 near the Dean St exit.

State Police say the driver of another car hit the first car from behind, causing it to lose control, and hit the median before going across the highway and ending up on the embankment.

According to officials, 3 people in that car were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the first car was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.