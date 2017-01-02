FBI asking for tips in Adam Emery case

(WPRI) – It may be a new year, but the FBI is reminding Americans Monday that they’re still looking for the people on their ‘Most Wanted’ list.

One person on this ‘Most Wanted’ list for murder is Adam Emery.

Emery went missing in November 1993 after last being seen in Newport, with his wife Elena. The Emery’s car was found abandoned on the Newport Bridge.

Less than a year later, Elena’s remains were found in Narragansett Bay.

Just hours before Adam’s disappearance, he was convicted of second-degree murder in a road rage incident that claimed the life of 20-year-old Jason Bass.

The FBI put out a tweet Monday afternoon reminding folks that he’s still wanted for that second-degree murder charge, and asking for the public’s help in locating Emery “and bring his crimes to justice.”

Adam C. Emery is #wanted by the #FBI for second degree murder. Help us locate Emery & bring his crimes to justice. https://t.co/FH5wLtJz5i pic.twitter.com/kR5C1IfPr3 — FBI (@FBI) January 2, 2017

Last year, Eyewitness News Anchor Mike Montecalvo went in-depth on the Emery case, speaking with Rhode Island State Police about their investigation. Mike also sat down with the family of Jason Bass, who say they want closure with the capture of Adam Emery.

Emery is being described as a white male, approximately 6’1″, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should contact their local FBI office with any tips as to Emery’s whereabouts.