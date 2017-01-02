Fung to be sworn in for last term as Cranston’s mayor

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Allan Fung will take the oath for the fourth time to be inaugurated Monday night as Cranston’s chief executive. The ceremony, at 7 p.m. at Cranston High School West, will also include the swearing-in of city council and school committee members.

Fung won reelection in November over Democratic challenger Michael Sepe. He was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2008. Two years ago, he came in second to Gina Raimondo in a campaign for Rhode Island’s governor.

Fung served two 2-year terms before the city charter was changed to make mayoral terms four years. He has been re-elected twice since then.

Just before Thanksgiving, Mayor Fung told Eyewitness News plans for his final term included maintaining infrastructure, making sure schools, city buildings, and roadways are in the best condition they can be, continuing to watch the city’s finances, and helping to improve local businesses.