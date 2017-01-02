Gyms see boost in business as people pursue fitness goals

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the arrival of 2017, many people are making resolutions for the year ahead.

One of the most popular resolutions people make every January is to lose some weight and get in better shape.

Gyms typically see a lot of new faces this time of year as people seek to shed holiday pounds and get the new year started on the right foot.

“The first quarter is always our busiest time of year,” said Matthew Van Buren, Asst. Membership Director at Healthtrax. “I’d say it’s about a 30 percent increase than from the rest of the year.”

The spike in memberships eventually tapers off and many who made resolutions to stay fit stop coming to the gym by February, according to Van Buren.

“It’s hard. A lot of people can’t find the time,” he added. “We’re all busy with work, family, schedules like that. But we like to tell people come in, half an hour to an hour, two to three days a week. Just make the time.”

Healthtrax calls its members if they haven’t shown up in 30 days.

Experts say the key to staying motivated is to make a plan from the beginning and develop specific goals to make it easier to chart your progress.

Also, it’s important to be honest with yourself about what’s holding you back. If something’s hindering your progress, change it.

“I was eating ice cream every night,” said Cynthia Adoian of Warren. “I said, ‘Cynthia, you’ve got to cut this out.’ So I stopped. You can’t come here and go eat French fries at McDonald’s. It’s not going to work out.”

And remember, you can still get exercise without going to the gym.

“I know it’s winter right now, it’s a little more difficult, just put on your scarf and just get out there and walk,” Adoian added. “If you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

Experts also recommend working out with friends who can hold you accountable for sticking to your goals.