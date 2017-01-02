Legislative leaders begin new session with different goals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The two top leaders of Rhode Island’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly are beginning the year with competing priorities that could balance out by the time the six-month session ends.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello plans to fulfill a campaign promise of phasing out municipal car taxes over the next five years.

Democratic Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed wants to pass reforms to the criminal justice and mental health care systems.

The Senate’s package of criminal justice bills was defeated in June when the House didn’t vote on it before adjourning for the year.

Paiva Weed says it’s not unusual for her and Mattiello to advocate different approaches that aim for the same goal of improving the economy. She says it’s led to a mix of tax cuts and important investments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.