Massachusetts now has highest state minimum wage in US

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — At $11 an hour, Massachusetts now has the highest state minimum wage in the country.

The increase from $10 went into effect on New Year’s Day.

Supporters say minimum wage workers deserve the raise while opponents say the increase hurts companies’ bottom lines.

“I’m against it if it’s not compensated in another way. If they reduce my taxes, then I have no problem with it,” said Denise Onorato, co-owner of Vinny’s Antiques Center in Seekonk.

Three employees at Vinny’s make minimum wage, according to Onorato. She said when the minimum wage went up last year, she had to compensate by opening the store one hour later every day.

“This year, our next option is to close one day during the week,” Onorato added. “It’s frustrating. And just being a business, the only reason why we stay in business is because we love what we do.”

The new law affects more than 400,000 workers.

With the high cost of living in New England, Sarah Klump said she feels workers need to earn more.

“I know a lot of businesses say it’s going to hurt their operations, but I think every human being is entitled to dignity and a human wage,” she said.

The mother of two said she doesn’t think she’d be able to live on minimum wage.

“Having two children and knowing how much things cost just to raise them, I can’t imagine doing it, just to be honest,” said Klump.

Connecticut and New York are among the 19 other states also raising their minimum wage this year.