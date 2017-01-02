New RI licenses list hair color as ‘unknown,’ DMV says it’s not a glitch

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island began issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards with a new Newport Pell Bridge design this past summer, but they also include a line for a piece of information not formerly included on local licenses: hair color.

But while Rhode Island drivers could theoretically choose from colors like blonde, black, brown or gray, none of the licenses have those descriptions so far. Instead, they all read “UNK” – short for “unknown.”

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesman for the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles, told Eyewitness News the “UNK” isn’t due to a computer glitch, but instead is aimed at saving time and money.

“The absence of a notation for the hair color of a license holder is not an oversight or incorrect computer software code,” Grimaldi said in an email.

Grimaldi said the most recent standards adopted by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) include a field for the driver’s hair color. While Rhode Island chose to add that information to its licenses, Grimaldi said DMV officials thought it would be too time-consuming and expensive to reprogram the current DMV computer system to capture that data, and will instead wait until the new DMV computer system is online.

Work on that multimillion-dollar system – known as the Rhode Island Modernization System, or “RIMS” – has been going on for nearly a decade, and the state is now suing Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the company tasked with creating it, over the delay. Both sides are due back in court this week.

State officials say the new DMV computer system should be completed in the middle of this year, at which point Grimaldi said they’ll begin collecting information about drivers’ hair color.

Grimaldi could not say what the estimated cost would be to update the current system to include a database of hair colors, nor could he say how many licenses lacking proper hair color information have been issued.