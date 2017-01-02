Police make arrest in Dartmouth carjacking

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth have made an arrest in connection to a carjacking.

Kodie Lefevre, 20, was arrested after police stopped a stolen 2002 Volkswagen Passat on Allen Street Sunday night.

Earlier in the evening, the 18-year-old Dartmouth man who owned the Volkswagen and was an acquaintance of Lefevre’s, reported that Lefevre had assaulted him and took possession of his vehicle without authorization.

Lefevre has been charged with carjacking, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and assault and battery.