WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Woonsocket were cleaning up a mess after a car crashed into a pole on Logee Street, near Mount Saint Charles Academy.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m on New Year’s Day

The crash caused some electrical wires to come down.

It appears only one car was involved.

At this time, it is not clear if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.