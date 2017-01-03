Chariho RYSE student charged with hitting staff member

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A student at Chariho’s RYSE program is facing a charge of vandalism and disorderly conduct after an arrest made shortly before the holiday vacation.

According to Richmond police, the 16-year-old student punched out a window in anger and repeatedly punched a staff member with a closed fist in reaction to an administrative decision he did not agree with.

Police said the incident happened Dec. 22, with the arrest occurring Dec. 28.

The case will move forward in Family Court. The student’s name was not released due to his age.