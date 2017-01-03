Council panel takes no action on proposals to ban smoking, newspaper litter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two ordinances that would prohibit smoking in parts of downtown Providence and curb “mass outdoor deliveries” to vacant properties are not ready for primetime, a City Council committee determined Tuesday.

In its first meeting of 2017, the City Council Ordinance Committee took no action on the two proposals, which council supporters say would address two common complaints from some of their constituents: smoking in the city’s central business district and the reputed delivery of newspapers to properties where no one lives.

The smoking ban’s largest advocate is former Mayor Joe Paolino, who has been lobbying members of the City Council to approve the ordinance since July 2015.

Under the ordinance, smoking – including electronic smoking devices – would be prohibited on all “non-enclosed sidewalks and other pedestrian areas” throughout most parts of downtown. Smoking would only be permitted in private residences, private vehicles and on private property unless the owner prohibits tobacco use.

On his Facebook page, Ordinance Committee Chairman Terry Hassett suggested the ordinance would win passage Tuesday, but it was met with opposition from three of the five members of the committee. The panel agreed to continue discussing the proposal in the coming months.

As for the mass delivery ordinance, Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, the lead sponsor, said a revised version of the proposal was not ready for a vote.

In a separate interview with Eyewitness News, Ryan said the council is planning to eliminate language from the ordinance that would require residents to “opt-in” to receive “items, packages, or promotional materials by a for-profit entity, excluding mail or courier services, to homes or properties that results in the delivered items being left outdoors or unsecured by a mail or delivery receptacle.”

Ryan said the ordinance is largely focused on the Providence Journal, which she claims routinely leaves newspapers in front of vacant properties. She said the revised version will be narrowed so that it doesn’t conflict with the First Amendment.

“The goal is to address the trash issue,” Ryan said. “It really is a nuisance in the neighborhood.”

