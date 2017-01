PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a serious house fire in Providence.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on North Davis Street.

Video submitted by Alejandro Creamer shows the home engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire, but continue to check for hot spots and secure the scene.

It’s not clear if there were any injuries.

Eyewitness News is working to gather details. This story will be updated with the latest.