Detectives locate car stolen by escaped prisoner in Framingham

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I (WPRI) — The US Marshals Service Monday night released more information on an inmate who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls over the weekend.

Agents were searching the suburbs of Framingham after locating the car they said Morales stole from a store in Attleboro. Neighbors told officials Morales’ ex-girlfriend lives in the area and it is believed he went looking for her. The abandoned vehicle was discovered with blood in it just down the street from where she lives. That car has now been turned over to US Marshals.

Local officials say a man matching the description of James Morales was captured on surveillance camera walking through downtown Framingham on Sunday.

There are now many questions about how Morales escaped by climbing up a basketball hoop, through fencing and over a wall without ever being noticed. On Monday, the Central Falls facility was still on lockdown.

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa says there will be a full review of the facts and then dialogue about any needed changes to procedures or protocols to alert and protect the public.

“The Police Chief and myself have been in constant communication with the Marshalls and the administration at Wyatt. They have been very good about keeping us in the loop. We hope that this gets resolved very quickly and we can sit down all together and look at the issues we need to address so that this doesn’t happen again,” said Mayor Diossa.

The Mayor also says he has confidence in the administration at the detention center and that leaders there are doing all they can to resolve what happened.

Morales was initially arrested in November 2015. He’s accused of stealing weapons from a Massachusetts Army Reserve facility in Worcester in 2015.