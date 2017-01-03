Eight accused drunk drivers arrested over holiday weekend

SCITUATE, RI (WPRI) – State Police say troopers arrested eight people for driving while intoxicated between Friday and Sunday.

State police also say the department’s increased patrols over the New Year’s holiday weekend resulted in 62 arrests.

They also investigated 61 accidents and issued 694 summonses to drivers.

The following is a list of motorists who were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated:

Victor M. Sotelo, age 36, of 221 California Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (BAC Unknown)

• Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test

• Disorderly Conduct

James J. Martin, age 32, of 385 Cass Avenue, Woonsocket, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (Blood Results Pending)

• Driving Without a License

• Superior Court Warrant

Ryan D. Rooney, age 30, of 13 Laurel Street, Johnston, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (.148/.162)

Brittney L. Pereira, age 22, of 15 Pembroke Avenue, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (.135/.145)

Michael O. Quarles, age 30, of 663 Broad Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (BAC Unknown)

• Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test

Joel A. Medina, age 31, of 112 Washington Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (BAC Unknown)

• Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test

• Reckless Driving

Michael F. Mahoney, age 40, of 62 Waldeck Street, Dorchester, Massachusetts

• Driving Under the Influence – 1st Offense (Blood Results Pending)

• Driving with a Suspended License

Stephen P. Chatowsky, age 46, of 148 Woody Hill Road, Hopkinton, Rhode Island

• Driving Under the Influence – 2nd Offense

• Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test