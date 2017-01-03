Foster police: man attempts gas station robbery with nail gun

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Foster are investigating an attempted robbery at the Star Petro gas station on Danielson Pike.

The suspect entered the gas station January 2, 2016 and demanded money from the clerk. He was armed with what appeared to be a Ramset nail gun.

Police are describing the suspect as a heavy set, white male, approximately 60-years-old, white hair and a white goatee. Investigators also say he walked with a waddle.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a blue baseball hat, a tan jacket, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.

The suspect was driving a dark colored, older model, Chevrolet SUV with unknown Connecticut registration plates.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Foster Police Department at (401) 397 – 3317.