Gas prices rise 3 cents in RI, a nickel in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island continue to rise following a decision by oil-producing countries to cut back production.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey of gas prices on Tuesday found the price of a gallon of regular gas had risen 3 cents, to an average of $2.31 per gallon.

That’s still 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.35 per gallon.

But it’s 30 cents higher than last year at this time, when the price in Rhode Island was averaging $2.01 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the cost of a gallon of gasoline jumped another nickel.

AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that its weekly survey found that self-serve, regular rose 5 cents in the past week to an average of $2.27 per gallon.

That price is 8 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but 31 cents per gallon higher than the average Massachusetts price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.15 per gallon to as high as $2.49.