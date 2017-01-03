Girl Scouts add S’mores cookies for 100th season of sales

(WPRI) — You no longer need a campfire to enjoy the gooey goodness of S’mores. Now, it’s as simple as opening a box of Girl Scout cookies.To celebrate 100 seasons of cookie sales, Girl Scout S’mores will be added to the list of treats troops will be selling this year.

The crispy graham cookie is double dipped in a creme icing then finished with a chocolate coating.

S’mores joins the list of other cookies varieties, which include:

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Shortbread

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Lemonades

Thanks-A-Lot

Trios (gluten-free)

S’mores

You may have noticed Girl Scout cookie varieties and names can vary by location. That’s because different areas of the country are supplied by one of two bakers. The Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England get their cookies from ABC Baker.

Girl Scouts says cookie sales are the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world.

“To think that for 100 years Girl Scouts have been powering their experiences through the sale of cookies is inspiring. We thank the communities we serve for supporting the financial education and incredible experiences offered to girls through the sale of Girl Scout cookies,” said Kim Hutzell, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands.

Nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Cookie Program and generate $800 million in sales in the average season, according to the Girl Scouts. The organization says 100% of profits stays with the local council and troops.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2017 is from February 24 to 26, during which Girl Scout councils around the country will be hosting events and cookie booths.

To find cookie varieties available locally or learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England.