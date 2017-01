This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Woonsocket’s Jared Briere.

The senior is currently ranked 3rd in the nation in the weight throw and is the favorite to take home the Indoor State title.

Briere’s success in the circle earning him a scholarship to throw at the University of Oregon. The Ducks took home their 3rd NCAA Indoor title last Winter and have won seven Outdoor crowns.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.