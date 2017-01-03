In the Kitchen: Rib Biscuit

In the kitchen, Discover Newport brings us Chef Rich Willis from Caleb & Broad making Rib Biscuit and Sticky Duck.
INGREDIENTS:
Ribs
1 Rack St Louis Ribs
1 Small Diced Onion
1 Stalk of Celery Chopped
1 Carrot Sliced
Lime Sour Cream
½ cup Sour Cream
½ cup Mayo
2 Limes
Dash Liquid Smoke
Corn Fritters
2 cup Corn
½ cup Fish Chic
1 cup milk
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
BBQ Sauce
30oz Ketchup
¼ cup Worcestershire
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tsp celery salt
1 tsp chipotle peppers
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
10oz water
1 tbl black pepper
Biscuits
1oz cheddar
8 uncooked biscuits