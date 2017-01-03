Invenergy makes official offer to Woonsocket about water plan

Woonsocket, R.I. (WPRI) – The city of Woonsocket has set a date for a public hearing for the offer from Invenergy about the Clear River Energy Center project.

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt released a statement saying, in part, representatives from Invenergy made an official offer to the city to purchase water to supply the proposed plant in Burrillville.

Under the proposal:

Woonsocket and Invenergy would enter into a long-term Water Supply and Economic Development that can be provided to the EFSB in time for the next filing. Under the agreement, the CREC will pay the prevailing rate for the water consumed.

Invenergy will commit to purchase a parcel within the City that could accommodate a building that would house the trucks and include a filling station. Invenergy would work with the City staff to find a suitable parcel.

CREC would employ up to 3 people at the Water Transport Facility. Preference will be given to Woonsocket residents.

Invenergy and the City will enter into a PILOT agreement that would pay the city $200,000 per year for 20 years in lieu of all taxes, assessment, or levies on the Water Transport Facility, trucks, epuipment etc.

Invenergy will pay the City another $500,000 per year, escalating at 3% per year. Said payments will be directly into Woonsocket’s general fund for taxpayer relief.

Invenergy will contribute $200,000 per year for 5 years to be utilized for a scholarship fund that will award scholarships for an in State technical/vocational education for Woonsocket residents or be contributed to athletic fields in Woonsocket for school age children. This would be funded upon commencement of Project construction.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held Friday, January 6th at Woonsocket High School.

The public will get the opportunity for questions and comments regarding the offer.

Mayor Baldelli-Hunt told Eyewitness News “It is of the utmost importance for Woonsocket residents to be fully informed and understand the details of the offer, and attendance is strongly encouraged. Further public hearing information will follow in the near future.”