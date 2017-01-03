Clear & Calm for 2017!

With the New Year comes resolutions including, for many of us, focusing on better “self-care” in the year ahead.

Yoga Instructor and Essential Oils Educator Meredith Nordhem Ewenson joined us to share great yoga moves we can do right at home as well as some essential oils that will relax us and help us kick off 2017 on the right foot!

When it comes to yoga, we learned ideal self-care moves and for oils, from how essential oils work to which are the best scents for becoming calm, relaxed, and rejuvenated, she gave us the scoop!

More info at http://www.bewellyogalifestyle.com/