Knife-wielding robber holds up South Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at a Grampy’s gas station in South Attleboro Monday afternoon.

The man entered the store on Newport Avenue (state route 1A), showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk, Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney told Eyewitness News. The amount of cash that was taken was not disclosed. No customers were in the store and nobody was hurt.

Police believe after he ran out of the store with the cash, he then ran to a parked vehicle on nearby Clayton Street to get away.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Lt. Tim Cook at Attleboro police headquarters.