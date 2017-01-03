OUI suspect arrested after fatal crash faces judge

Related Coverage Freetown man charged with OUI after fatal wreck

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Freetown man whom police say was following a woman just before she was killed in a crash was arraigned Tuesday morning on drunk driving and other charges.

A judge granted Edward Benfeito conditional release, ordering him not to drive.

Benfeito, 47, was arrested at the scene of the crash on Richmond Road Friday night that killed 36-year-old Jennifer Bartlett. Police said Benfeito had been following Bartlett in his own car, when Bartlett’s car went off the road and hit a tree. According to police, officers found Benfeito crouched next to Bartlett’s wrecked car, trying to talk to her. Benfeito told officers he was a friend of hers.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that a witness saw Bartlett speeding, with Benfeito following close behind, just before Bartlett crashed. According to prosecutors, Benfeito admitted he had been drinking and wanted to harm himself.

The defense argued Benfeito did not cause the crash and had a very limited record.

Benfeito was scheduled to return to court February 23 for a pre-trial hearing.